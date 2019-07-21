Marvel’s standalone Black Widow took Hall H by storm with director Cate Shortland as well as star Scarlett Johansson and cast members Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Florence Pugh and O.T. Fagbenie.

The movie will have Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as assassin-turned-Avenger Natasha Romanoff, who, as we all know, was sacrificed in Avengers: Endgame. Cate Shortland is set to direct Jac Schaeffer’s script.

“That’s what drew me to the story – she has so many secrets,” said Shortland of Black Widow’s story. She said in this movie, “We get to understand her past and she gets to put those pieces together and become a whole person.”

“I don’t think I could have played this iteration of Natasha 10 years ago,” said Johansson. “I get to play her as a fully realized woman in all of her many facets. I am excited for fans to see the flawed side of her. I’m looking to wipe out that red in my ledger.”

They also revealed the first footage of the film which had Johansson and her sister-figure Pugh getting into a brutal fight and then it cut to action sequences in Budapest (and we all know how Budapest is shrouded in mystery for Natasha). It finally ends with a standoff between Natasha and what seems to be the masked Red Guardian — who could possibly be Harbour.