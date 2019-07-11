Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Freddie Jones Dies: English TV, Film & Theater Actor Was 91

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney TV Studios Shakeup: Moran Out, Davis & Cassidy Among Promotions

Read the full story

Fire Breaks Out At Warner Bros’ Leavesden Studios In UK

Leavesden

Firefighters are tackling a sizeable blaze at Warner Bros’ historic Leavesden studios in the UK.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the film studios in Hertfordshire, just outside London, late last night UK time. The fire is said to be impacting one stage, which was not in use at the time. According to the local council, there are no injuries.

Leavesden is well known as the home of the Harry Potter franchise and has also housed James Bond movies, the Fast and Furious franchise and Mission Impossible movies.

A spokesperson for the studio has said that the public studio tours are unaffected and taking place as usual.

More as we have it.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad