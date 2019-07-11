Fire Breaks Out At Warner Bros’ Leavesden Studios In UK

Firefighters are tackling a sizeable blaze at Warner Bros’ historic Leavesden studios in the UK.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the film studios in Hertfordshire, just outside London, late last night UK time. The fire is said to be impacting one stage, which was not in use at the time. According to the local council, there are no injuries.

Leavesden is well known as the home of the Harry Potter franchise and has also housed James Bond movies, the Fast and Furious franchise and Mission Impossible movies.

A spokesperson for the studio has said that the public studio tours are unaffected and taking place as usual.

More as we have it.