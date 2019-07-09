Felicity Jones Joins George Clooney Netflix ‘Good Morning, Midnight’ Film Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Sources tell us that Felicity Jones is set to co-star in George Clooney’s untitled Netflix movie which is an adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s 2016 novel Good Morning, Midnight. Her role is being kept under wraps.
Two-time Oscar winner Clooney is attached to direct and star in the movie which is being adapted by The Revenant scribe Mark L. Smith. The post-apocalyptic drama follows the parallel stories of Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to make contact with the crew of the Aether spacecraft as they try to return home to Earth.
Clooney and Grant Heslov are producing the pic under their Smokehouse Pictures banner with Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment, who sourced the material. Production is slated to begin in October.
Jones, who received an Oscar nom for her lead performance in The Theory of Everything, stars in Amazon/Mandeville Films’ Tom Harper-directed Aeronauts film, out later this year. Her past credits include On the Basis of Sex, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and A Monster Calls.
Jones’ reps are WME, Independent Talent, and Peikhoff Mahan.
