Felicity Jones Joins George Clooney Netflix ‘Good Morning, Midnight’ Film Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Sources tell us that Felicity Jones is set to co-star in George Clooney’s untitled Netflix movie which is an adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s 2016 novel Good Morning, Midnight. Her role is being kept under wraps.

Two-time Oscar winner Clooney is attached to direct and star in the movie which is being adapted by The Revenant scribe Mark L. Smith. The post-apocalyptic drama follows the parallel stories of Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to make contact with the crew of the Aether spacecraft as they try to return home to Earth.