In part one of The Walking Dead universe, the cast and creators of the Fear the Walking Dead panel took the stage. First stepping on the dais alongside moderator Chris Hardwick were showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg; executive producers Robert Kirkman, Dave Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd, and Greg Nicotero; and director and co-executive producer, Michael Satrazemis as well as Scott Gimple, chief creative officer of The Walking Dead franchise. In addition, Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Danay Garcia, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Austin Amelio, Rubén Blades, and Karen David joined the panel which was packed with news.

During the panel, Gimple announced that the series has been renewed for a season 6 and they dropped a first look at season 5B ahead of its midseason finale on Sunday. The series will return August 11. In addition, Gimple announced that Colby Minifie, Peter Jacobson and Colby Hollman will be joining the cast.

In addition, Gimple said that they are going to be exploring more of the post-apocalyptic Walking Dead universe.

“The big secret is that there have been other civilizations that have survived the apocalypse,” revealed Gimple. “We are about to show a lot more.”

Gimple said that they are working on another series of privileged, first-world kids who leave the comfort of their world to go on a quest. Some will become heroes — others not so much. He said the new series will “open up a whole new world.” No further details of the series were given.