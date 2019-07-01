‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Fred Berner Inks New Deal As EP & Director Of CBS Series

Fred Berner, who directed the pilot for Dick Wolf’s FBI: Most Wanted, has signed a new deal as executive producer/director on the CBS series, slated to premiere in midseason.

Written by Wolf and Rene Balcer, the series is centered on the Fugitive Task Force of the FBI that tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. Julian McMahon, Alana de la Garza, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg and Nathaniel Arcand star.

Wolf and Balcer executive produce with Arthur W. Forney, Peter Jankowski and Berner.

In addition to directing the pilot for FBI: Most Wanted, Berner helmed NBC’s limited series The Menendez Murders, starring Edie Falco.

For the stage, Berner has directed the NY premieres of one-act plays by writers Warren Leight and Alan Zweibel. His short film adaption of Zweibel’s play Still Happy, starring Scott Adsit and Tom Wright, will hit the festivals this fall.

Also known as an independent feature film producer, Berner’s credits include Ed Harris’ Pollock, Louis Malle’s Vanya on 42nd Street and the forthcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro directed by and starring Bradley Cooper.

Berner is repped by Paul Alan Smith/ES Artists.