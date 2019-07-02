‘Fauda’ Writer Moshe Zonder & ‘Your Honor’ Producer Alon Aranya Set Israel-Iran Spy Thriller ‘Tehran’; Cineflix Rights Takes Global

Moshe Zonder, writer of Netflix’s Fauda, has teamed with Alon Aranya, who is producing Showtime’s forthcoming Bryan Cranston-fronted drama Your Honor, on Israel-Iran espionage thriller Tehran. Cineflix Rights has boarded the eight-part drama, which is produced for Israeli broadcaster Kan.

Tehran (w/t) is the story of Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad computer hacker-agent undertaking her very first mission in the heart of a hostile and menacing city, which also happens to be the place of her birth. Tasked with disabling an Iranian nuclear reactor, her mission has implications not just for the Middle East, but for the entire world order. When the Mossad mission fails, Tamar goes rogue in Tehran as she rediscovers her Iranian roots and becomes romantically entwined with a pro-democracy activist. Tamar’s soul-searching leads her to become even more conflicted about her mission, while the tension mounts as Iranian authorities tighten the net in their desperate search to locate her and her Mossad colleagues.

Tehran is created by Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn. The series is written by Moshe Zonder and Omri Shenhar. The Gordin Cell and Stockholm director Daniel Syrkin directs the series, which is exec produced by Aranya, Eden and Shula Spiegel. Tehran is produced by Donna Productions and Shula Spiegel Productions in association with Paper Plane Productions.

Zonder said, “Tehran deals with the secret war led by Mossad and the Israeli Air Force to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. At the center of this spy-thriller packed with action, suspense and romance, we find a young female Mossad agent, born and raised in Iran. Through her journey and the unfolding drama around her, Tehran aims to shed new light on the Israeli-Iranian conflict, and take on universal struggles around immigration, identity and patriotism, to examine whether it is possible to become free from these restraints.”

Alon Aranya, who brokered the deal with Cineflix Rights, said, “I’m very proud to be making Tehran with such great partners. Tehran is not only a powerful drama series but also an insightful and relevant story for viewers around the world. The show will be the first of several premium international dramas Paper Plane Productions is currently working on with U.S. and European partners.”

Julien Leroux, SVP, Global Scripted Co-Productions, Cineflix Media, added, “Tehran has all the characteristics of the globally successful dramas which have come out of Israel in the past few years. The series’ compelling plot and breathtaking action draws in an audience with its high-stakes twists and turns, but also provokes them to question where loyalties lie. I’m thrilled to be working with Moshe Zonder and such a talented group of creatives to bring this high-quality drama to the global market.”