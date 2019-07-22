‘Fast & Furious 9’ Production Halted After Stuntman Injury On UK Set

An injury to a stuntman on the set of Universal’s Fast & Furious 9 at Leavesden studios in the UK halted production Monday. A studio spokesperson confirmed the news.

“We had an injury on the set of Fast 9 today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen,” the studio said. “We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation.”

No other details were available.

Justin Lin has returned to direct the latest installment in the franchise. Dan Casey wrote the screenplay from a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello. Vin Diesel returns for the latest sequel along with The Fate of the Furious‘ Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, as well as franchise newcomer John Cena.

The news today comes after a fire broke out earlier this month at the historic Leavesden studios just outside London. The blaze took 15 hours to extinguish and damaged the set of HBO’s Avenue 5, the space comedy from Veep creator Armando Iannucci.

Fast & Furious 9 opens on May 22. The franchise has grossed more than $5.1 billion at the global box office, and the series’ first spinoff — Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham — opens August 2.

