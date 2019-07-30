‘Fast Color’ Series Adaptation In Works At Amazon By Viola Davis & Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios is developing Fast Color, a TV series based on the 2018 sci-fi film, I have learned. The project comes from Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions, along with feature’s writers Julia Hart and Jordan Horowitz and their Original Headquarters as well as Mickey Liddell’s LD Entertainment.

The film, co-written by Hart and Horowitz, directed by Hart and released by Lionsgate/Code Black in April, features three generations of black women, Ruth (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), her mom Bo (Lorraine Toussaint) and Ruth’s daughter Lila (Saniyya Sidney), at the center of an original science fiction world. It premiered to critical praise at SXSW in 2018 and drew social media buzz. The film was released on BluRay/DVD/VOD on July 16. You can watch a trailer below.

The television series will follow Ruth, a former drug addict and runaway, who returns home and rediscovers the special powers she thought she lost, powers that her family have long kept hidden from the public. Three Generations of black women reconnect and as they learn more about themselves and the generations who came before, they begin to realize that one of them could save the world.

Hart & Horowitz will write the pilot and Hart will direct. Davis, Tennon and Andrew Wang will executive produce for JuVee, along with Hart and Horowitz for Original Headquarters, and Liddell and Pete Shilaimon for LD.

“Since the day we premiered at SXSW, there has been an incredible outpouring of grassroots support for this film,” Hart said. “We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to continue living in this world, with these women, and can’t imagine better partners than Viola and Julius and Mickey and Pete and everyone at Amazon.”

At Amazon Studios, JuVee Productions has a first-look feature production deal. The company is also developing Wild Seed, a drama series based on the first book in Octavia E. Butler’s Patternist sci-fi series, for Amazon.

“Our commitment at JuVee as artists is what fuels our imagination. We want to play. We want to challenge. We want to ask, “What if….,” said Davis and Tennon. “Fast Color allows us to live in a world that fullﬁlls all of the above. It’s a story and world that reminds us that not only do we have a soul, but we have extraordinary, unlikely women who ﬁercely protect it.”

Original Headquarters is also working with Amazon Studios on I’m Your Woman, to be directed by Hart and starring Rachel Brosnahan, and an untitled political comedy from Ike Barinholtz & Dave Stassen, to be directed by Claire Scanlon (Set it Up).

