‘Fast & Furious 9’ Adds Trio: Finn Cole, Anna Sawai & Vinnie Bennett

EXCLUSIVE: Finn Cole, Anna Sawai and Vinnie Bennett have joined the cast of the ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious saga. Character descriptions for the latest installment are being kept under the hood.

Fast & Furious franchise mainstay Justin Lin (Fast & Furious 6) returns to direct and franchise forefather Vin Diesel stars as Dominic Toretto alongside new cast members and returning favorites. Dan Casey wrote the screenplay from a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello. Pic goes into production this month and has a release date of May 22, 2020.

Diesel produces for his One Race Films alongside Samantha Vincent; and Lin produces for his Perfect Storm Entertainment. Jeffrey Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth will also produce for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. Diesel has produced the five highest-grossing films in the Fast & Furious franchise: The Fate of the Furious, Furious 7, Fast & Furious 6, Fast Five as well as Fast & Furious.

Cole, who stars on TNT’s Animal Kingdom and Netflix’s Peaky Blinders, is represented by WME, Troika and Narrative PR. New Zealand native Sawai starred in Warner Bros/Legendary’s Ninja Assassin, and is represented by United Agents and Zero Gravity Management.

Bennett has starred in Ghost in the Shell and Human Traces. He is repped by ICM Partners, Johnson & Laird in NZ and manager Eric Skinner at Open Bar Entertainment.

The Fast & Furious canon has grossed over $5.1 billion at the global box office. The series’ first spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, opens August 2.