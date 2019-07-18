‘Fargo’ Season 4: Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw Among 12 Cast

FX has revealed the Season 4 cast for Emmy-winning limited series Fargo, toplined by Chris Rock. Production begins this fall in Chicago for premiere on FX in 2020.

Joining Rock in the next installment are Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), Jason Schwartzman (Funny People), Ben Whishaw (Paddington 1 & 2), Jessie Buckley (Beast), Salvatore Esposito (Gomorrah), Andrew Bird (Baskets), Jeremie Harris (Legion), Gaetano Bruno (La porta rossa), Anji White (The Chi), Francesco Acquaroli (Dogman, Diaz – Don’t Clean Up This Blood), E’myri Crutchfield (Roots) and Amber Midthunder (Hell or High Water).

Created, written, directed and executive produced by Noah Hawley, who also serves as showrunner, the fourth installment is set in 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri. The locale serves as the crossroads and collisions of two migrations — Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the US at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York, Chicago — and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow and moved to those same cities, both fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African American. Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their youngest sons.

Chris Rock plays the head of one family, a man who — in order to prosper — has surrendered his youngest boy to his enemy, and who must in turn raise his enemy’s son as his own. It’s an uneasy peace, but profitable. And then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies. And everything changes. It’s a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads. You know, Fargo.

FX

Huston will play Odis Weff; Schwarzman is Josto Fadda; Whishaw is Rabbi Milligan; Buckley portrays Oraetta Mayflower; Esposito is Gaetano Fadda; Bird is Thurman Smutney; Harris is Leon Bittle; Bruno is Constant Calamita; White plays Dibrell Smutney; Acquaroli is Ebal Violante; Crutchefield plays Ehelrida Pearl Smutney and Midthunder recurs as Swanee Capps.

Joel & Ethan Coen and Warren Littlefield also serve as executive producers with Hawley. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and international distributor.

Acquaroli is represented by APM. Bruno is represented by TTAgency. Buckley is represented by United Agents and CAA. Crutchfield is represented by Untitled Entertainment, Coast to Coast Talent and Goodman, Schenkman & Brecheen, LLP. Esposito is represented by CAA, Definition Entertainment and TT Agency. Harris is represented by CAA. Huston is repped by United Talent and Untitled Entertainment. Midthunder is repped by Corner Booth Entertainment and Artists & Representatives. Schwartzman is represented by WME and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern. Whishaw is represented by Hamilton Hodell and CAA. White is represented by Paonessa Talent.