‘9 Months With Courteney Cox’: Facebook Watch Renews Ample Entertainment’s Pregnancy Docu-Series For Second Season

EXCLUSIVE: is giving birth to a second season of 9 Months With Courteney Cox from Ample Entertainment.

The digital platform has renewed the unscripted show for a second run after its first season aired from January, Deadline understands.

The weekly pregnancy docu-series takes an intimate approach to giving viewers raw access of people from all over America of various race, religion, and class as they self-document their 9-month journey of pregnancy. The first season featured a range of stories, from a cancer-stricken mother to pregnant teenagers considering adoption to a 50-year old woman struggling to conceive and more. Friends star Cox will continue to narrate and provide commentary across the series as it enters its next season.

It is the first project to come from the partnership between Ample Entertainment, the company behind Investigation Discovery’s Murder In The Heartland and Discovery’s Cooper’s Treasure, and Cox’s Hopper Productions. It is exec produced by Cox, Ari Mark and Phil Lott.

It is Ample’s latest show this year following The Lost Gold of World War II on History, The Lost Women of NXIVM for ID and Could You Survive the Movies with Jake Roper for YouTube.

Cox is currently set to headline and executive produce a scripted series in development at Spectrum Originals from Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini’s SMAC Productions. The untitled Last Chance U project is inspired by the real-life trials and tribulations of Brittany Wagner, played by Cox, the breakout character from the first two seasons of the popular Netflix docuseries Last Chance U.

Cox is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and WME.