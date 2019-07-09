Facebook European Content Chief Patrick Walker Exits Social Media Platform

EXCLUSIVE: European content chief Patrick Walker is leaving the social media platform, Deadline understands.

Walker, who is director of media partnerships, EMEA, at Facebook is understood to be exiting the company after three years in the role. He leaves at the end of July and is set to co-found a business that deals with education and technology.

Facebook is currently in the process of hiring Walker’s replacement.

He has been in charge of rolling out the company’s media and content strategy in Europe, Middle East and Africa and was heavily involved with rolling out the Facebook Watch platform internationally.

Joining in June 2016, Walker, was responsible for content partnerships with media companies across news, sports and entertainment was focused on helping them develop publishing and audience strategies across its platform. Last year, Facebook rolled out its Watch platform internationally with shows such as Fremantle-produced trivia gameshow Confetti, which was hosted by former Love Island contestant Samira Mighty.

Walker was previously one of YouTube’s first international employees, responsible for launching and managing YouTube in the EMEA region and spending eight years at the Google-owned company as its senior director of content partnerships. He left YouTube and subsequently ran multi-channel network Rightster, which is now known as Brave Bison, as well as becoming a founding investor and chief content officer at Base79, Europe’s largest YouTube network.

Walker said that the three years he spent at Facebook were a “remarkably fulfilling and often thrilling journey”.

“During this adventure, I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by some of the most intelligent, kind and hard-working people I know. From teaming up with colleagues and partners worldwide to help shape the future of media on our platforms, to telling our story with our incredibly capable exec, comms and policy teams, I have nothing but gratitude for the opportunity I’ve been given to learn, grow and make an impact with all of you,” he said. “I’m particularly proud of how the partnerships team came together over these years to guide publishers, creators and public figures through the inevitable ups and downs we all faced in furthering our company’s most critical mission.”