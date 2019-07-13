‘Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers’ Set As Adult Toon Series From Mark Canton & Others; ‘Workaholics’ Duo Leads Cast

Franklin, Phineas and Fat Freddy (and his mischievous cat) are truckin’ to TV after more than half a century. The stars of the counterculture comic The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers will get newly re-animated for a series set to bow next year.

WTG Enterprises has lighted the green — or, rather, greenlighted eight 22-minute episodes of the series to debut early next year. Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon are executive producing the toon, with King of the Hill alums Alan Cohen and Alan Freedland set as showrunners.

Silicon Valley creators John Althschuler and Dave Krinsky will write and produce FFFB, with Workaholics’ Adam Devine and Blake Anderson providing voices, exec producing and being involved in the creative process. Daniel and Jeremy Lehrer (Highly Gifted) will serve as writers and producers. WTG president Jeffrey S. Edell will serves as co-EP. Starburns Industries (Rick and Morty) and Pure Imagination Studios (The Simpsons) will handle the animation.

Created by Gilbert Shelton, The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers comic first appeared in 1968 as an underground press comic strip and centered on the trio of “freaks” and a mischievous cat from San Francisco who always are looking for a state of bliss — relieved only by bursts of paranoia or stimulant-induced frenzies. These misfits’ adventure are boundary-pushing and remarkably human, with common themes including cannabis, law-breaking and politics.

“We connected so much to these characters,” Devine and Anderson said. “They’re just trying to enjoy life while understanding the world around them, and the adventures they go through along the way had us fully giggling while simultaneously making us think. When the opportunity arose to get involved not just as talent but also on a creative level, we jumped at the chance and also weed, man!”

No distributor was named for the series about Freewheelin’ Franklin Freek, Phineas T. Phreak and Fat Freddy Frekowtski, but more details are expected to be announced during a Comic-Con panel set for 7 p.m. July 19 in Room BCF of the San Diego Convention Center.

“There is so much topical, pop-culturally relevant, irreverent and hilarious source material to pull from, we’re just beyond thrilled to be working on such a fun and layered property,” Freedland and Cohen said. ”Now is the time to be creating smart adult animated shows that touch on topics that are timeless and timely.”

The deal was negotiated on behalf of Shelton by Manfred Mroczkowski, executive director of InterLicense, Ltd., who will also be joining as an executive producer.