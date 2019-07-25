‘Evil’: Kurt Fuller Upped To Series Regular For Season 1 Of CBS Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Kurt Fuller, who guest-starred in the CBS pilot Evil, has been promoted to series regular opposite Katja Herbers on the first season of the religion-themed supernatural drama.

Written and executive produced by Robert and Michelle King, Evil is a series about the battle between science and religion. It focuses on Kristen Benoist (Herbers) a skeptical female clinical psychologist who joins a priest-in-training (Mike Colter) and a blue-collar contractor (Aasif Mandvi) as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

Fuller plays Dr. Boggs, Kristen’s therapist and trusted colleague.

Michael Emerson also stars.

The Kings executive produce Evil with Liz Glotzer, president of King Size Prods.

Fuller’s television credits include a series regular role on Manhattan Love Story, Us & Them, Better With You, and Big Day, as well as recurring roles on Parenthood, Scandal, The Good Wife and Psych. His numerous feature credits include Wayne’s World, Anger Management, Ray, Pushing Tin, Ghostbusters 2 and Scary Movie. He is repped by APA and Leverage Management.

Evil is set to premiere September 26 at 10/9c on CBS.