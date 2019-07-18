‘Evil’: Christine Lahti Joins CBS’ Supernatural Drama Series In A Recasting

Emmy winner Christine Lahti (Chicago Hope) is joining Evil, CBS’ religion-themed supernatural drama series from The Good Wife‘s Robert and Michelle King, in a recasting. It was announced by the Kings during the show’s panel today at Comic-Con International in San Diego.

Lahti will play Katja Herber’s mother, Sheryl Luria. She replaces Dierdre O’Connell, who played the role in the pilot and couldn’t continue on the series because of scheduling conflicts.

Written and executive produced by Robert and Michelle King, Evil is a series about the battle between science and religion. It focuses on a skeptical female clinical psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a blue-collar contractor as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

The Kings executive produce with Liz Glotzer, president of the Kings’ King Size Prods.

Lahti recently recurred on the Kings’ The Good Fight for CBS All Access and had a major recurring role on NBC’s The Blacklist.

Deadline’s Dominic Patten contributed to this story.