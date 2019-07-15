Evelyn Warfel Upped To EP/Showrunner On ‘Price Is Right’; John Quinn To Run ‘Let’s Make A Deal’

There’s a change at the helm of Fremantle-produced game shows The Price Is Right and Let’s Make A Deal.

Evelyn Warfel has been elevated to Executive Producer/Showrunner of The Price Is Right, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the history of the series, and John Quinn serving as the new Executive Producer/Showrunner on Let’s Make A Deal. They replace Mike Richards, who exited both shows earlier this year after signing a multi-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television.

“We are fortunate to have such creative and dedicated talent at the company,” said Jennifer Mullin, CEO, Fremantle. “When looking to fill these roles, we didn’t need to go far. Evelyn and John have been longtime valued members of our team and I can’t wait to see how they will flourish in their new roles.”

Warfel has been with Fremantle for the past 10 years, most recently serving as The Price Is Right‘s Co-Executive Producer. During her tenure, the series has won three Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show, along with a total of seven nominations. Warfel has an extensive game show background having produced more than a dozen titles within this genre of entertainment, including previously serving as a Supervising Producer on Fremantle’s Let’s Make A Deal.

Additionally, Adam Sandler has been named The Price Is Right’s new Co-Executive Producer, taking over for Warfel. Sandler has spent the past 25 years with the series, serving as the show’s Director for the past six, and in numerous producing roles prior to then. Having won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Directing in a Game Show, Sandler will continue on in this role, in addition to now serving as the show’s Co-EP.

Veteran game show producer Quinn has been with Fremantle for the past six years, originally joining as an Executive Producer on Celebrity Name Game, which saw two Daytime Emmy wins for host Craig Ferguson, along with a nomination in the Outstanding Game Show category. He also served as an Executive Producer on Match Game, and is currently both an Executive Producer and Showrunner on the return of the classic game show, Press Your Luck, on ABC.

Quinn will be joined by longtime Let’s Make A Deal Co-EP’s, Chris Ahearn and Graham Shaw, along with Jennifer Langheld who recently was tapped as Co-EP.

Both The Price Is Right and Let’s Make A Deal will premiere their 48th and 11th seasons respectively this fall on CBS.