History Forced To Adjust ‘Evel Live 2’ Lineup After Training Crash

Stunt rider Axell Hodges will not participate in Sunday’s Evel Live 2 on History after severely injuring both ankles in a crash during training days before the event. The cable network said it has now revamped the format of the live show, which was to feature Hodges attempting to break a pair of world records. Evel Live 2 is still set to air Sunday beginning at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.

Hodges crashed in a jump while training to make the longest motorcycle jump in history, a record set by Robbie Maddison in 2011 of 378 feet, 9 inches. History said footage from the crash will air during the live show, which still will feature X Games champion Vicki Golden attempting to set a world record in a motorcycle firewall stunt by riding through 13 flaming wooden boards.

Evel Live 2, produced with Nitro Circus and to be held at the San Bernardino International Airport, will be co-hosted by American Ninja Warrior‘s Matt Iseman and motorsports star Travis Pastrana. The event kicks off History’s Car Week programming.

Last year, Pastrana shattered two of Evel Knievel’s jump records during the live show, and also memorably jumped his motorcycle over the fountain at Las Vegas’s Caesar’s Palace. The three-hour special drew 3.5 million total viewers and ranked as the network’s best premiere special among key demos since 2011.