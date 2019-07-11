‘Euphoria’ Renewed For Season 2 By HBO

HBO has renewed drama series Euphoria for a second season.

“Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya. We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series,” Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Programming, said Thursday. “We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

Euphoria ranks as HBO’s youngest-skewing drama series on the network’s digital platforms. Sunday night’s episode drew 609,000 viewers in its 10 PM slot, a series high. The series has grown each week since its June 16 debut on HBO’s digital platforms. The series premiere night has already delivered more than 5.5 million viewers across HBO’s platforms.

Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far From Home) heads the ensemble cast of the show, which follows a group of high school students as they navigate a minefield of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship. The series is created and written by Levinson (HBO’s The Wizard of Lies), who also directs five episodes of the first season.

The series follows 17-year-old Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a drug addict fresh from rehab, who’s struggling to make sense of her future. Her life changes dramatically when she meets Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), a girl who recently moved to town following her parents’ divorce, and like Rue is searching for where she belongs.

Cast also includes Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney.

Levinson executive produces with Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, Gary Lennon and Jim Kleverweis. The transgender consultant is Scott Turner Schofield and the consultant is Jeremy O. Harris.

Euphoria is produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Leshem and Levin, from HOT.