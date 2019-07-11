The 2019 ESPYS brought out the stars in force to celebrate the best in sports as voted by the fans. Tracy Morgan hosted, quipping that it was one of the few rooms where everyone knew how the guests made their money. Watch his monologue above.

This year’s award winners:

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Rob Mendez

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Kirstie Ennis

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Bill Russell

Best Coach: Jim Calhoun

Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best NBA Player: Giannis Antetounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim

Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Nyjah Huston

Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Allysa Seely

Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mark Barr

Best Boxer: Canelo Álvarez

Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier

Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka

Best Esports Moment: Timothy “oLARRY” Anselimo returns to 2K League after surviving Jacksonville shooting

Best Viral Sports Moment: Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercise routine

Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns from bout with leukemia

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Best College Athlete: Zion Williamson, Duke Blue Devils

Best Record Breaking Performance: Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints breaks Peyton Manning’s career passing mark

Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues

Best Moment: Lindsey Vonn, Rob Gronkowski, Dwyane Wade

Best Female Athlete: Alex Morgan

Best Play: Katelyn Ohashi

Best Game: Los Angeles Rams defeat Chiefs on Monday Night Football

Best Male Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Best Team: U.S. women’s national soccer team

Best International Women’s Soccer Player: Sam Kerr

Best International Men’s Soccer Player: Lionel Messi

Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson

Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams

Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer

Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Best NWSL Player: Sam Kerr

Best Driver: Kyle Busch

Best Jockey: Mike Smith

Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua

Best Bowler: Norm Duke