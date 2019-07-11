The 2019 ESPYS brought out the stars in force to celebrate the best in sports as voted by the fans. Tracy Morgan hosted, quipping that it was one of the few rooms where everyone knew how the guests made their money. Watch his monologue above.
This year’s award winners:
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Rob Mendez
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Kirstie Ennis
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Bill Russell
Best Coach: Jim Calhoun
Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best NBA Player: Giannis Antetounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim
Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Nyjah Huston
Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Allysa Seely
Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mark Barr
Best Boxer: Canelo Álvarez
Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier
Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka
Best Esports Moment: Timothy “oLARRY” Anselimo returns to 2K League after surviving Jacksonville shooting
Best Viral Sports Moment: Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercise routine
Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns from bout with leukemia
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Best College Athlete: Zion Williamson, Duke Blue Devils
Best Record Breaking Performance: Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints breaks Peyton Manning’s career passing mark
Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues
Best Moment: Lindsey Vonn, Rob Gronkowski, Dwyane Wade
Best Female Athlete: Alex Morgan
Best Play: Katelyn Ohashi
Best Game: Los Angeles Rams defeat Chiefs on Monday Night Football
Best Male Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Best Team: U.S. women’s national soccer team
Best International Women’s Soccer Player: Sam Kerr
Best International Men’s Soccer Player: Lionel Messi
Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson
Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams
Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer
Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Best NWSL Player: Sam Kerr
Best Driver: Kyle Busch
Best Jockey: Mike Smith
Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua
Best Bowler: Norm Duke