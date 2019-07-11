ABC’s ESPY Ratings Steady With Last Year; ‘Big Brother’ Wins Wednesday

ABC’s broadcast of the ESPY Awards finished with an 0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.87 million viewers Wednesday night. The three-hour show hosted by Tracy Morgan was on par with last year’s special in the demo in Nielsen fast nationals, while lagging slightly in viewers and trailing CBS’ Big Brother (1.0, 4.09M) for the night’s top spots in both metrics. Still, the annual sports awards show gave ABC an overall victory on the night.

CBS was second overall with the Night 2 of Love Island (0.6, 2.69M) taking over Big Brother‘s usual 8 PM slot; BB dipped a tenth with the move to 9 PM. The UK import matched its demo rating from Tuesday’s series debut while ticking up in viewers.

Fox’s MasterChef (0.7, 3.03M) returned and was on par with its previous original episode, besting Love Island in the time slot (as did a repeat Ellen’s Game of Games on NBC). The cooking show helped First Responders Live (0.5, 2.36M), which also gained a tenth from its last new offering.

Elsewhere, Jane the Virgin (0.2, 720,000) returned to the CW even, while NBC’s The InBetween (0.4, 2.28M) managed to tick up a tenth from last week.