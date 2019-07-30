‘Escape Room’ Director Adam Robitel Sets Up Untitled Supernatural Thriller At Sony

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures has picked up an untitled original Adam Robitel project to be produced by Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert through their Ghost House Pictures.

The project, to be directed by Robitel and written by Gavin Heffernan, is only known as a supernatural thriller at this point in time, with the storyline under wraps. Romel Adam will oversee the project for Ghost House Pictures.

Earlier this year, Robitel’s Escape Room grossed a notable $155M off its $9M production cost for Sony. Robitel is directing the sequel, which is scheduled for release on August 14, 2020.

“Ghost House is thrilled to partner again with Sony Pictures, and to work for the first time with the enormously talented Adam Robitel. From the moment Adam and Gavin pitched me their vision for the movie, I knew that this would be an exciting and terrifying experience for the audience,” said Raimi.

Ghost House Pictures has been behind such Sony horror hits as Don’t Breathe, the 2004 The Grudge and its upcoming Jan. 3, 2020 Nicolas Pesce reboot, and the 2013 remake of Evil Dead.

Robitel is represented by CAA and attorney Rob Syzmanski of Eclipse Law Corporation; Raimi and Ghost House are represented by CAA and attorney Stewart Brookman of Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman et al; and Heffernan is represented by attorney Rob Syzmanski of Eclipse Law Corporation.