Epix Developing Comedic Western From Ron Shelton & Frank Marshall, Apollo 8 Limited Drama From Makeready

Epix has put in development two more series, Wicked, Kansas and Rocket Men. Epix is expected to make the announcement during its TCA session.

Wicked, Kansas is a darkly comedic western from Oscar-nominated feature writer Ron Shelton (Tin Cup, Bull Durham) and Oscar-nominated feature producer Frank Marshall (Bourne Identity, Jurassic Park).

Rocket Men, from Brad Weston’s Makeready and Brillstein Entertainment, is a six-part limited series based on the best-selling book by Robert Kurson.

Set in 1968 – the year of the Tet offensive, the assassinations of MLK and RFK and the Chicago DNC riots, It tells the true story of the Apollo 8 mission as a stark example of what America was capable of in a time of dramatic violence and discord, Rocket Man focuses on the three astronauts of the Apollo 8 crew and their families, presenting a vivid, gripping narrative that shows anew how much danger was involved – and how much bravery it took – for man to travel away from Earth.

Written by Darby Kealey (Patriot), Rocket Men‘s executive producers include Brad Weston (Makeready) and Jon Liebman (Brillstein).

In the year of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing’s 50th anniversary, there has been renewed interest in the Apollo program. Nat Geo has upcoming Mercury Seven drama series The Right Stuff.

Epix’s original scripted series portfolio includes freshman Perpetual Grace, LTD and the upcoming Pennyworth and Godfather of Harlem.