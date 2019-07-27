Epix Unveils Premiere Dates For ‘Get Shorty,’ ‘Slow Burn,’ ‘Alive’ And ‘Laurel Canyon’

Epix announced the for several of its original programs Saturday at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour.

Season 3 of dark comedy Get Shorty will premiere on October 6. Slow Burn, a six-episode docuseries based on the popular Slate podcast by the same name, will premiere on November 24. Alive, about the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, premieres November 9, and the documentary Laurel Canyon is set to air in December. Additional details are below.

GET SHORTY, SEASON 3

Premieres Sunday, October 6 at 10PM

The dark comedy from MGM Television, based in part on the 1990s bestselling Elmore Leonard

novel of the same name and created for television by Davey Holmes (Shameless), will return

this fall with seven all-new episodes. Season 3 will see Miles Daly, newly released from

prison, in a cat and mouse game with studio head Laurence Budd, while Amara and Rick flee to

the Guatemalan jungle to escape the FBI.

SLOW BURN

Premieres Sunday, November 24 at 10PM

Slow Burn is a six-episode docuseries based on the Slate podcast of the same name. From

Nixon and Watergate to Clinton’s impeachment, host Leon Neyfakh excavates the strange

subplots and forgotten characters involved in the downfall of a president — flashing back to

politically tumultuous times not so far removed from today. Slow Burn, winner of Best Podcast

at the first iHeartRadio Podcast Awards, is produced by Slate. The docuseries will be produced

in partnership between Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company, and Slate.

ALIVE

Premieres Monday, November 9 at 9PM

At the height of the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, an unprecedented number of injured

American soldiers began returning home and looking for ways to cope with their new realities.

Alive follows the journeys of a number of veterans who turn to adaptive athletics to help them

heal both physically and emotionally from their battle wounds. Alive is directed by Stephanie Soechtig and produced by Kristin Lazure and Stephanie Soechitg for Atlas Films.

LAUREL CANYON

Airs over two nights: Monday, December 16 at 9PM and Monday, December 23 at 9PM

Laurel Canyon is a feature-length, two-part documentary that pulls back the curtain on a

mythical world and provides an up-close look at the lives of the musicians who inhabited it.

Through a wealth of rare and newly unearthed footage and audio recordings, the documentary

features an intimate portrait of the artists who created a musical revolution that changed

popular culture. Uniquely immersive and experiential, this four-hour event takes us back in

time to a place where a rustic canyon in the heart of Los Angeles became a musical petri dish.

Directed by Alison Ellwood (History of the Eagles), the documentary celebrates the music of

Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, The Eagles, The Mamas and The Papas, Carole

King, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, James Taylor, The Doors, Frank Zappa and more.

Laurel Canyon is executive produced by Frank Marshall, The Kennedy/Marshall Company;

Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Amblin Television; Craig Kallman and Mark Pinkus, Warner Music

Group; Alex Gibney, Stacey Offman and Richard Perello, Jigsaw Productions; and Jeff

Pollack. The film is produced by Ryan Suffern, The Kennedy/Marshall Company, and Erin

Edeiken, Jigsaw Productions.