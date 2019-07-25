eOne Sets Mark Gordon’s Transition To Producing, Formalizes Film & TV Leadership

Entertainment Oner has finalized Mark Gordon’s exit as president and his transition to a multi-year producing deal with the independent studio.

Steve Bertram, eOne’s President of Film & Television, will continue to lead the Film & Television business, overseeing day-to-day management of the entire division, working closely with Peter Micelli, Chief Strategy Officer, Film & Television and Nick Meyer, President, Film.

“In today’s rapidly expanding market, content has become the greatest differentiator and Mark Gordon is one of the best content producers in the business,” eOne President and CEO Darren Throop said. “Our shift towards content production has continued to bear fruit and position eOne for ongoing success across film and television. We believe our position in the market will be even stronger with Mark solely focused on creating content for eOne and look forward to working together for years to come.”

Added Gordon, “I’m proud of what we have built together over the past four years and I look forward to continuing my incredibly successful relationship with eOne. The continuing support from Darren to invest in high-quality content will allow us to build on the strong foundation we have laid in a market where the global appetite for premium content is voracious.”

EOne originally acquired 51% of the Mark Gordon Co. in 2015 for $133 Million. The U.K.- and Canada-based film and TV company then acquired the remaining 49% of The Mark Gordon Co. for $209 million in January 2018 when Gordon was named eOne president.

Within months, there were indications that the prolific producer may not be a good fit for a corporate executive job at a public company. We hear the impetus for the chance were some off-the-cuff remarks Gordon made at a company presentation earlier this year, which drew complaints.

Gordon was under an employment contract and eOne had made a substantial investment in him, so the company and Gordon have been hammering out a deal to parlay his contract into a producing pact. It would allow him to refocus on development and producing, which he had excelled at under his own banner.

Gordon came to eOne after generating such TV hit shows as ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Showtime’s Ray Donovan and Criminal Minds at CBS. His small screen successes obscured movie credits that include Saving Private Ryan.

Shows from eOne have included Designated Survivor on Netflix, the Nathan Fillion-starrer The Rookie on ABC and the upcoming Deputy on Fox. Gordon and Entertainment One also generated the Aaron Sorkin-directed feature drama Molly’s Game, which starred Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba.

In his previous position at eOne, former top CAA TV lit agent Micelli oversaw eOne’s television and digital content businesses and will set the TV strategy, including sourcing potential M&A opportunities, reporting to Gordon and Steve Bertram, President, Film, Television and Digital.