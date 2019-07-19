Entertainment One & Mam Tor Productions Developing TV Adaptation Of Helen Monks Takhar’s Snowflake-Vs-Gen X Novel ‘Precious You’

EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment One (eOne) and British production company Mam Tor Productions are developing a TV adaptation of Helen Monks Takhar’s upcoming novel Precious You.

The book, which is a generation gap thriller, is being adapted by Monks Takhar herself and her husband Danny Takhar, who is a former Sky drama executive. Former BBC Films and Amazon exec Beth Pattison, who has worked on feature films including Brooklyn and On Chesil Beach, will serve as story consultant for the adaptation.

Precious You explores the explosive toxic rivalry between millennial, Lily, and Gen X queen, Katherine, when their professional and personal lives collide. As their resentment, and connection, deepens, the two are drawn into a dangerous and obsessive cat-and-mouse game.

The adaptation comes ahead of the publication of the novel by Harper Collins HQ in the UK and Penguin Random House in the U.S. It is expected to be released in April 2020. Monks Takhar, a journalist and magazine editor, struck a two-book deal with Harper Collins and Penguin Random House last year and is currently working on her second novel.

eOne will serve as the studio for the series and controls worldwide rights. The Designated Survivor studio partnered with Mam Tor Productions, which is run by Tally Garner, who previously head of film and TV at Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell producer Cuba Pictures, in November on a multi-year, first-look deal.

It is the latest development for Mam Tor, which landed two projects on the inaugural Brit List 2018, the UK television equivalent of The Black List. It is working up Autumn, a post-prison drama written by UK scribe Emily Marcuson (Doctors) and femme fatale drama series Full Front from by Hania Elkington, a writer on Netflix’s The Innocents.