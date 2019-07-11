eOne To Acquire British Factual Producer Daisybeck Studios

Entertainment One (eOne) is to buy British factual producer Daisybeck Studios, the company that makes long-running pet series The Yorkshire Vet for Viacom’s Channel 5.

The deal is eOne’s latest investment in a British non-scripted producer, coming a year after it acquired a majority stake in Ex On The Beach producer Whizz Kid Entertainment.

The agreement will see founder and managing director Paul Stead continue to oversee day-to-day operations of the company, which also makes C5’s Springtime on the Farm, Big Week At The Zoo, Body Donors and BBC’s Made in Britain.

The company is based in Leeds, in the north of England, which has recently received a boost in television terms as a result of Channel 4’s forthcoming relocation to the city.

No financial terms were disclosed for the deal, which was unveiled by eOne’s President, Global Unscripted, Television Tara Long.

“Paul and his team have built a best-in-class business by focusing their efforts in the unscripted arena on what they do incredibly well and we believe their current and future projects along with their existing catalog align well with the continued strategic growth plans of our unscripted business in the UK and beyond,” said Long.

Daisybeck Studios’ Stead added that being part of eOne “future proofs our business”. “Joining eOne is the perfect strategic move for Daisybeck. It will provide our infrastructure with the proper capabilities and support to allow us to truly capitalize on the unscripted television opportunities in the UK from our base in the North of England. We chose them because of their passion for programming and the support they clearly provide to the creative teams across their group,” he said.