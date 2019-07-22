Netflix Sets Kenya Barris-Kid Cudi Adult Animated Music Series ‘Entergalactic’

Kenya Barris and Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name Kid Cudi, have teamed up for Entergalactic, an adult animated music series for Netflix based on the upcoming album of the same name by rapper, singer and actor Kid Cudi.

This is the the third series to come out of the big overall deal Barris’ production company Khalabo Ink Society has at Netflix.

Kenya Barris

Mescudi, who played one of the leads on HBO’s How To Make It In America, will write, star, and executive produce the series. How To Make It In America creator Ian Edelman will co-write with Mescudi and will also executive produce. Barris executive produces.

The show will showcase music from Kid Cudi’s album, which follows a young man on his journey to discover love.

At Netflix, Entergalactic joins Black Excellence, Barris’ upcoming single-camera comedy series, which he headlines with Rashida Jones, and a sketch-comedy series starring the New York-based improv troupe Astronomy Club.

Additionally, it joins another music-driven animated project from Barris — he writing and producing an animated film based on the song catalogue of Bob Marley.

Black-ish creator Barris also has spinoff series grown-ish on Freeform and the upcoming mixed-ish on ABC, as well as multi-camera comedy Unrelated in development at Freeform and a Bewitched remake in the works at ABC.

On the feature side, Girls Trip co-writer Barris has produced two releases this year — Little and Shaft. He also is behind the sequel to 1988 comedy Coming to America.

Kid Cudi, who also has appeared onscreen in HBO’s Westworld and the feature film James White, has been a multi-platinum recording artist for more than a decade. The Grammy winner has collaborated with the likes of Kanye West and Travi$ Scott. He was recently cast in the movie Bill & Ted Face the Music and the HBO series from Luca Guadagnino. He is repped by WME, the DLC Group and Carroll Guido & Groffman.

Edelman, whose credits also include Netflix’s The After Party, is repped by Hansen Jacobson.