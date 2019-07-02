Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Leading UK Film Organization BFI Posts CEO Job Spec With Search Under Way

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Enola Holmes’: ‘Chewing Gum’ Actress Susan Wokoma Cast In Legendary Movie

Mandatory Credit: Photo by James Gourley/BAFTA/Shutterstock (8626822ad) Susan Wokoma British Academy Television Craft Awards, Arrivals, London, UK - 23 Apr 2017
Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian-British actress Susan Wokoma has landed a role in the Harry Bradbeer-directed Enola Holmes adaptation at Legendary, joining Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Sam Claflin, Fiona Shaw, and Adeel Akhtar.

Wokoma is best known for her roles in Netflix shows Crazyhead and Chewing Gum as well as the British sitcom Year of the Rabbit.

Written by Jack Thorne, based on Nancy Springer’s book series, The Enola Holmes Mysteries, the story follows the adventures of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ much younger sister, Enola, a highly capable detective in her own right.

Brown is producing alongside producing partner Paige Brown through their PCMA Productions shingle. Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will oversee for Legendary.

Wokoma is repped by Scott Marshall Partners, Gersh, and Management 360

 

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad