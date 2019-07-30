Endeavor Hires Ex-AEG And NFL Exec Todd Kline To Join Sports Talent Group

Todd Kline, a former AEG Global Partnerships executive who as chief commercial officer of the Miami Dolphins helped secure on of the biggest stadium naming-rights deals in the NFL, has joined Endeavor as SVP Sports Talent and Property Sales.

In the new position based in New York, Kline will oversee all sales work for WME’s sports talent clients, as well as premium property sales and naming rights across Endeavor. He will report to WME sports talent group toppers Karen Brodkin and Jordan Bazant.

Kline was chief commercial officer for the Washington Redskins and Dolphins, with a focus on sponsorship revenue, media sales, media rights premium sales, business solutions and partnership activation. In 2016, he spearheaded a $250 million, 18-year naming-rights deal for the Dolphins’ stadium.

Before that, at AEG he launched the Partnership Innovation group, which provided consulting services and best practices to AEG sales and activation teams. He created partnerships and activations at AEG assets including Staples Center, L.A. LIVE and The 02 in London, and built and managed sales and commercial initiatives for AEG’s AXS TV and ticketing platform AXS.com.