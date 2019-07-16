Emmys: Patricia Arquette, Sandra Oh, Fiona Shaw, Adam Sandler & Alex Borstein Among Double 2019 Nominees

Patricia Arquette is the one to beat in both longform actress races at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards. The Oscar and Emmy winner scored two nominations this morning, one as leading actress in a limited series or movie for Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora and one as supporting actress in a limited series or movie for Hulu’s The Act. She is one of several performers who landed multiple nominations.
Coming off her history-making Emmy win for Killing Eve last year, Sandra Oh is back as a lead actress in a drama series nominee for the BBC America thriller and is also nominated in the guest comedy actress field for her hosting gig on NBC’s Saturday Night Live.
Oh’s Killing Eve co-star Fiona Shaw had never been nominated for an Emmy until today. She is now a double nominee, in the supporting actress in a drama series category for Killing Eve, and in the guest actress in a comedy series arena for Amazon’s Fleabag where she will face Oh.
Alex Borstein has the opportunity to repeat her two Emmy wins from last year — she again is nominated for both supporting actress in a comedy series (Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and character voice-over (Fox’s Family Guy).
Adam Sandler‘s return to Saturday Night Live as host 24 years after he left the show as a cast member, landed him an Emmy nomination for a guest actor in a comedy series. He also is nominated for Writing for a Variety Special (Netflix’s Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh)
Fellow SNL alum who returned as a host, John Mulaney, also is nominated as a guest actor in a comedy series for the emceeing stint. Mulaney has three additional nominations for: Original Music & Lyrics for Documentary Now!, and Writing for a Variety Series for both Saturday Night Live and Documentary Now!
James Corden, a nominee as host for reality or competition program for CBS’ World’s Best, has four additional nominations for: Short Form Variety Series for Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Writing for a Variety Special for Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live from Liverpool, Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within An Unscripted Program for The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019, and Interactive Program for The Late Late Show with James Corden. Additionally, his CBS late-night show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, landed another Variety Talk Series nomination, for which he will be nominated as an executive producer.
Amy Poehler is sharing a host for reality or competition program nomination with Nick Offerman for their NBC reality series Making It. She also is nominated for Writing For a Comedy series for Netflix’s Russian Doll and has a third nomination in the best comedy series category as an executive producer of Russian Doll.
