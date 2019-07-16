Emmys: Patricia Arquette, Sandra Oh, Fiona Shaw, Adam Sandler & Alex Borstein Among Double 2019 Nominees

Patricia Arquette is the one to beat in both longform actress races at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards. The Oscar and Emmy winner scored two nominations this morning, one as leading actress in a limited series or movie for Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora and one as supporting actress in a limited series or movie for Hulu’s The Act. She is one of several performers who landed multiple nominations.

Coming off her history-making Emmy win for Killing Eve last year, Sandra Oh is back as a lead actress in a drama series nominee for the BBC America thriller and is also nominated in the guest comedy actress field for her hosting gig on NBC’s Saturday Night Live.