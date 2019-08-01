No Emmys Governors Award This Year From TV Academy

The Television Academy will not hand out a Governors Award in September at the 71st Emmys Awards, Deadline has confirmed. It marks the first time since 1994 and second time ever that the special honor won’t be presented.

The honor is bestowed to “an individual, company, organization or project for outstanding achievement in the arts and sciences or management of television which is either of a cumulative nature or so extraordinary and universal in nature as to go beyond the scope of the Emmy Awards presented in the categories and areas of the competition.”

The Academy’s board of governors did not put forward a name this year, according to Variety, which first broke the news Wednesday.

Last year, Star Trek received the Governors Award, which was first handed out in 1978 to CBS executive William S. Paley. There was no award given in 1993 or 1994.

The Creative Arts Emmys are set for September 14-15 and the Primetime Emmys are September 22 on Fox.