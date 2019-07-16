How To Watch The 2019 Primetime Emmy Nominations Online

Nominations for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards are being unveiled Tuesday morning live online from the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood. Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will be joined by Ken Jeong and The Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden who will announce nominees in the key categories beginning at 11:30 AM ET/8:30 AM PT.

The noms announcement will be streamed live at Emmys.com as well as on the Academy’s YouTube page and Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds (@televisionacad). The livestream will also be available on Deadline, where you can follow news, commentary, analysis and nominee reactions throughout the day.

This year’s Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is September 22 and will air live on Fox from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. No host has been named yet for the ceremony.

In addition to the 26-category Primetime Emmys, nomination in the Creative Arts categories will also be revealed ahead of those awards, set for September 14-15. A total of 124 Emmy Awards categories are in the mix this year.