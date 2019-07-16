Emmys: Amy Adams, Sophie Turner, Mandy Moore Among 43 First-Time Nominees — Full List

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects), Game of Thrones‘ Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turner and Carice van Houten, and This Is Us star Mandy Moore are among 43 actors celebrating their first Emmy nominations as a performer. The full list follows below.

1. Amy Adams: Limited Series/TV Movie Actress (Sharp Objects)

2. Alfie Allen: Supporting Actor (Game of Thrones)

3. Michael Angarano: Drama Guest Actor (This Is Us)

4. Asante Blackk: Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor (When They See Us)

5. Marsha Stephanie Blake: Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actress (When They See Us)

6. Anthony Carrigan: Comedy Supporting Actor (Barry)

7. Gwendoline Christie: Drama Supporting Actress (Game of Thrones)

Related Story 'Nailed It!' Breaks Into Emmys With Nom For Outstanding Competition Program As 'Project Runway' Is Snubbed

8. Sian Clifford: Comedy Supporting Actor (Fleabag)

9. Jodie Comer: Drama Actress (Killing Eve)

10. Paul Dano: Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor (Escape at Dannemora)

11. Benicio del Toro: Limited Series/TV Movie Actor (Escape at Dannemora)

12. Aunjanue Ellis: Limited Series/TV Movie Actress (When They See Us)

13. Julia Garner: Drama Supporting Actress (Ozark)

14. Sarah Goldberg: Comedy Supporting Actress (Barry)

15. Hugh Grant: Limited Series/TV Movie Actor (A Very English Scandal)

16. Jessica Hecht: Short Form Comedy/Drama Actress (Special)

17. Marin Hinkle: Comedy Supporting Actress (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

18. Eric Jacobsen: Character Voice-Over Performance (When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special)

19. Jharrel Jerome: Limited Series/TV Movie Actor (When They See Us)

20. Joey King: Limited Series/TV Movie Actress (The Act)

21. Luke Kirby: Comedy Guest Actor (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

22. Michael McKean: Drama Guest Actor (Better Call Saul)

23. Mandy Moore: Drama Actress (This Is Us)

24. Kumail Nanjiani: Drama Guest Actor (The Twilight Zone)

25. Chris O’Dowd: Short Form Comedy/Drama Actor (State Of The Union)

26. Punam Patel: Short Form Comedy/Drama Actress (Special)

27. Rosamund Pike: Short Form Comedy/Drama Actress (State Of The Union)

28. Billy Porter: Drama Actor (Pose)

29. Margaret Qualley: Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actress (Fosse/Verdon)

30. Kevin Michael Richardson: Character Voice-Over Performance (F Is For Family)

31. Sam Rockwell: Limited Series/TV Movie Actor (Fosse/Verdon)

32. Stephen Root: Supporting Actor (Barry)

33. Kristin Scott Thomas: Comedy Guest Actress (Fleabag)

34. Rufus Sewell: Comedy Guest Actor (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

35. Fiona Shaw: Drama Supporting Actress (Killing Eve); Best Comedy Guest Actress (Fleabag)

36. Stellan Skarsgard: Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor (Chernobyl)

37. Chris Sullivan: Drama Supporting Actor (This Is Us)

38. Sophie Turner: Drama Supporting Actress (Game of Thrones)

39. Carice van Houten: Drama Guest Actress (Game of Thrones)

40. Phoebe Waller-Bridge: Comedy Actress (Fleabag)

41. Emily Watson: Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actress (Chernobyl)

42. Ben Whishaw: Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor (A Very English Scandal)

43. Michelle Williams: Limited Series/TV Movie Actress (Fosse/Verdon)