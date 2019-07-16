Emmy Nominations Reactions: Rachel Brosnahan, Christina Applegate, Jared Harris, Ron Cephas Jones, More

Nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards were announced this morning in 124 categories. Here are some reactions from nominees.

Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Speaking with Deadline this morning Rachel Brosnahan talked about how her character represented “so many of the women that I know and love in my own life. She’s brave and complicated and curious and filled with hope and joy that I find inspiring. I haven’t seen many women like Midge on television before. Women who are reinventing themselves In a way that is not always beautiful.” As for what’s to come in Season 3, “Midge is continuing to come into her own as a more modern woman and as a comedian,” Brosnahan shared. She and Susie (Alex Borstein), their relationship is becoming more intimate. They are learning more about the reality of what this path they’ve chosen to walk down together looks like. It’s not always sunshine and rainbows. There are some major triumphs and some not so triumphant moments in Season 3… Its fun to watch Midge and Susie world expand.”

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Netflix

Christina Applegate says she was taken aback by her “totally unexpected” nomination for the Netflix black comedy Dead To Me but that holds to form. “The first time I was nominated was for Friends and it was truly shocking to me. My reaction was, like, ‘You’re telling me I went and had a lot of fun for a few days with some people I really like, and then this happened?’ And then I won and I couldn’t believe it I don’t even think I put too much work into it, to be honest with you.” That’s not the case with Dead to Me, which stars Applegate as Jen, the grieving widow of a hit-and-run victim, and Linda Cardellini as Judy, the new friend she meets in a therapy group. Applegate said the role was an elusive one for her at first. “It was daunting. It’s a show that doesn’t fit into any box. You say comedy, you think one thing. You say drama, you think of one thing. But this show isn’t in either of those boxes. The first season was very challenging and interesting and rip-your-heart out stuff. And now with the second season coming I’m really nervous. I can’t believe we’re almost there there, that we’re about to go back to that world again.”

Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

HBO

Jared Harris shares his Lead Actor nom for Chernobyl with fellow supporting performers Stellan Skarsgård and Emily Watson; three of the HBO show’s 19 nominations. “I’m really happy that it got so many nominations in all those categories,” he told Deadline today. “In basically every category that it could have been nominated in. I think that speaks to the power of the show and the impact that it’s had.” Harris always knew that the role of Valery Legasov in Craig Mazin’s miniseries was a plum part. But the fervour of the reaction surprised him. “I don’t think any of us could say we knew that would happen. I think parts of that conversation were certainly in the DNA of the script, but the idea that it would be taken up in that way, it’s a complete surprise.” It’s also very much a one-shot, something Harris suspects might be part of its success. “Everything doesn’t have to be sequels or prequels or reboots or remakes,” he noted. Mazin had been asked on Twitter if he would do a follow-up involving the disasters at Bhopal or Fukushima, for example. Said Harris, “They’re their own great stories to tell, but for someone else.”

Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Joey King, The Act

Hulu

Boasting 15 years in show business at age 19, Joey King received her first Emmy nomination this morning for her turn in Hulu’s true-crime limited series The Act, “sobbing of happiness” as she took a break from The Kissing Booth 2’s South Africa shoot. For the young star, who transformed herself beyond recognition to play Gypsy—with a shaved head, a prosthetic teeth and a singular speaking voice—the opportunity to bring the abuse victim’s story to life was “one of the greatest honors” of her career to date. “It was such an exciting thing for me to do because it scared me so much. It terrified me, having to tell someone’s real story and do it justice,” King told Deadline this morning. “I didn’t know if I could do it, and I didn’t know if I could do it well.” Acting in spite of her fear, King says that the project took an emotional toll—“but I would do it over, and over, and over again.”

Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Michael Kelly, House Of Cards

Netflix

Michael Kelly’s nomination will be his fourth and final for the role of Doug Stamper since House of Cards came to an end last year. He said, “I had such a love and gratitude for this character, and to be able to go out with a final nomination meant the world to me. It was such a pivotal part of my life for seven years and to be able to say goodbye to him in this way is just perfect.” Rocked by the Kevin Spacey scandal, the show rallied for its final season, making this nomination especially important to Kelly. “This year was really the most surprising and the most emotional for me. With everything we had been through, for Robin [Wright] and I to both be able to go out there and represent this cast and crew who worked so hard and for so long, it’s just gratitude. It’s a great honor.”

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Seven years after receiving his first Emmy nod for his turn as Gus Fring in AMC’s Breaking Bad, Giancarlo Esposito is once again in the fold with his portrait of the menacing drug kingpin—this time, representing the series’ critically acclaimed prequel, Better Call Saul. At work on these series, the celebrated actor has relished the chance to create “an iconic character,” as well as the rare opportunity of exploring one character over disparate periods of time. “To get this nomination today, seven years after the first one for Breaking Bad, is icing on the cake…the bookend to where I started many years ago on Breaking Bad,” Esposito says excitedly, noting the mark his character has made on pop culture. “As an actor playing this guy, there’s not a day that goes by in my life that I’m not referred to as Gus, or called Gus on the street. They’re afraid to approach me, some of them, because they’re afraid of the guy they see on TV.” Tight-lipped about the possibility of his presence in Vince Gilligan’s upcoming Breaking Bad film, Esposito suggests that further details about that project will soon be forthcoming, also taking a moment to tease Better Call Saul’s fifth season, as production winds down. “It’s not going to be what you think. That’s what I can say. It’s never what you think, and to me, that makes a television show,” the actor says. “So, all I can say is, be prepared to be surprised.”

Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

NBC

On the heels of a 2018 Emmys victory in the category of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, Ron Cephas Jones is back in the running this season, nominated for the fan favorite role of William Hill in NBC hit This Is Us. Killed off in Season 1, Hill is the long-lost father of Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown), one of three triplets at the heart of the series, who has since returned to the nonlinear drama in a series of poignant flashbacks. “After the first season, when the character was died off and they brought him back in different flashbacks, the quality never dropped in the scenes they would write for him, so I’m very, very grateful. I guess that’s the main word,” the actor told Deadline this morning. “I’m just overwhelmingly grateful to be in a position to be able to do quality work.”