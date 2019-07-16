Click to Skip Ad
Breaking News

Primetime Emmy Noms: 'Game OF Thrones' Sets Record; HBO, Netflix Top Nets

Read the full story

Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets Record With 32 Total Noms, HBO & Netflix Top Networks

Emmy Awards
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

UPDATED with more info, link to full list: The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations announcement were revealed Tuesday, with returning drama series champ Game of Thrones back in the mix in a record way.

The HBO epic which wrapped its final season this year set a new benchmark with 32 total nominations, the most for any program in a single season (beating NYPD Blue‘s previous mark). The series returns to the Best Drama series fight and also scored acting noms for Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke.

Other big nom totals today: defending Comedy Series champ Amazon’s <The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20), HBO’s Chernobyl (19), NBC’s Saturday Night Live (18), Showtime’s Barry (17), FX’s Fosse/Verdon (17) and Netflix’s When They See Us (16).

Check out the full list of winners here.

Ken Jeong and D’Arcy Carden hepled the Television Academy in revealing nominees during the ceremony.

Follow along below as the noms in 124 total categtories are being updated below, then stay with Deadline all day for news, analysis, commentary and reactions.

The Primetime Emmy Awards this year are September 22 live on Fox. No host has been named yet for the ceremony. The two-night Creative Arts ceremony is September 14-15.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul
AMC

Bodyguard
Netflix

Game Of Thrones
HBO

Killing Eve
BBC America

Ozark
Netflix

Pose
FX Networks

Succession
HBO

This Is Us
NBC

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Barry
HBO

Fleabag
Amazon Prime

The Good Place
NBC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Amazon Prime

Russian Doll
Netflix

Schitt’s Creek
Pop TV

Veep
HBO

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

Chernobyl
HBO

Escape At Dannemora
Showtime

Fosse/Verdon
FX

Sharp Objects
HBO

When They See Us
Netflix

OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)
Netflix

Brexit
HBO

Deadwood
HBO

King Lear
Amazon Prime

My Dinner With Hervé
HBO

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Emilia Clarke
Game of Thrones (HBO)

Jody Comer
Killing Eve (BBC America)

Viola Davis
How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Laura Linney
Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore
This Is Us (NBC)

Sandra Oh
Killing Eve (BBC America)

Robin Wright
House of Cards (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman
Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K Brown
This Is Us (HBO)

Kit Harington
Game of Thrones (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk
Better Call Saul (AMC)

Billy Porter
Pose (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia
This Is Us (NBC)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate
Dead To Me (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Julie Louis-Dreyfus
Veep (HBO)

Natasha Lyonne
Russian Doll (Netflix)

Catherine O’Hara
Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson
Black-ish (ABC)

Don Cheadle
Black Monday (Showtime)

Ted Danson
The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Bill Hader
Barry (Showtime)

Eugene Levy
Shitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Mahershala Ali
True Detective (HBO)

Benicio Del Toro
Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)

Hugh Grant
A Very English Scandal (Amazon Prime)

Jared Harris
Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome
When They See Us (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell
Fosse/Verdon (FX)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS A LIMITED SERIES Or MOVIE

Amy Adams
Sharp Objects (HBO)

Patricia Arquette
Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)

Aunjanue Ellis
When They See Us (Netflix)

Joey King
The Act (Hulu)

Niecy Nash
When They See Us (Netflix)

Michelle Williams
Fosse/Verdon (FX)

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight
The Late Late Show
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

