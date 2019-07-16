Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets Record With 32 Total Noms, HBO & Netflix Top Networks

UPDATED with more info, link to full list: The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations announcement were revealed Tuesday, with returning drama series champ Game of Thrones back in the mix in a record way.
The HBO epic which wrapped its final season this year set a new benchmark with 32 total nominations, the most for any program in a single season (beating NYPD Blue‘s previous mark). The series returns to the Best Drama series fight and also scored acting noms for Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke.
Other big nom totals today: defending Comedy Series champ Amazon’s <The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20), HBO’s Chernobyl (19), NBC’s Saturday Night Live (18), Showtime’s Barry (17), FX’s Fosse/Verdon (17) and Netflix’s When They See Us (16).
Ken Jeong and D’Arcy Carden hepled the Television Academy in revealing nominees during the ceremony.
Follow along below as the noms in 124 total categtories are being updated below, then stay with Deadline all day for news, analysis, commentary and reactions.
The Primetime Emmy Awards this year are September 22 live on Fox. No host has been named yet for the ceremony. The two-night Creative Arts ceremony is September 14-15.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
AMC
Bodyguard
Netflix
Game Of Thrones
HBO
Killing Eve
BBC America
Ozark
Netflix
Pose
FX Networks
Succession
HBO
This Is Us
NBC
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Barry
HBO
Fleabag
Amazon Prime
The Good Place
NBC
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Amazon Prime
Russian Doll
Netflix
Schitt’s Creek
Pop TV
Veep
HBO
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES
Chernobyl
HBO
Escape At Dannemora
Showtime
Fosse/Verdon
FX
Sharp Objects
HBO
When They See Us
Netflix
OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE
Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)
Netflix
Brexit
HBO
Deadwood
HBO
King Lear
Amazon Prime
My Dinner With Hervé
HBO
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Emilia Clarke
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Jody Comer
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Viola Davis
How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Laura Linney
Ozark (Netflix)
Mandy Moore
This Is Us (NBC)
Sandra Oh
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Robin Wright
House of Cards (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman
Ozark (Netflix)
Sterling K Brown
This Is Us (HBO)
Kit Harington
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Bob Odenkirk
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Billy Porter
Pose (FX)
Milo Ventimiglia
This Is Us (NBC)
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Christina Applegate
Dead To Me (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
Julie Louis-Dreyfus
Veep (HBO)
Natasha Lyonne
Russian Doll (Netflix)
Catherine O’Hara
Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Fleabag (Amazon Prime)
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Anderson
Black-ish (ABC)
Don Cheadle
Black Monday (Showtime)
Ted Danson
The Good Place (NBC)
Michael Douglas
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Bill Hader
Barry (Showtime)
Eugene Levy
Shitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Mahershala Ali
True Detective (HBO)
Benicio Del Toro
Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)
Hugh Grant
A Very English Scandal (Amazon Prime)
Jared Harris
Chernobyl (HBO)
Jharrel Jerome
When They See Us (Netflix)
Sam Rockwell
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS A LIMITED SERIES Or MOVIE
Amy Adams
Sharp Objects (HBO)
Patricia Arquette
Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)
Aunjanue Ellis
When They See Us (Netflix)
Joey King
The Act (Hulu)
Niecy Nash
When They See Us (Netflix)
Michelle Williams
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight
The Late Late Show
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION SERIES
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
