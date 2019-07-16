Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets Record With 32 Total Noms, HBO & Netflix Top Networks

UPDATED with more info, link to full list: The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations announcement were revealed Tuesday, with returning drama series champ Game of Thrones back in the mix in a record way.

The HBO epic which wrapped its final season this year set a new benchmark with 32 total nominations, the most for any program in a single season (beating NYPD Blue‘s previous mark). The series returns to the Best Drama series fight and also scored acting noms for Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke.

Other big nom totals today: defending Comedy Series champ Amazon’s <The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20), HBO’s Chernobyl (19), NBC’s Saturday Night Live (18), Showtime’s Barry (17), FX’s Fosse/Verdon (17) and Netflix’s When They See Us (16).

Ken Jeong and D’Arcy Carden hepled the Television Academy in revealing nominees during the ceremony.

Follow along below as the noms in 124 total categtories are being updated below

The Primetime Emmy Awards this year are September 22 live on Fox. No host has been named yet for the ceremony. The two-night Creative Arts ceremony is September 14-15.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

AMC

Bodyguard

Netflix

Game Of Thrones

HBO

Killing Eve

BBC America

Ozark

Netflix

Pose

FX Networks

Succession

HBO

This Is Us

NBC

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Barry

HBO

Fleabag

Amazon Prime

The Good Place

NBC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon Prime

Russian Doll

Netflix

Schitt’s Creek

Pop TV

Veep

HBO

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

Chernobyl

HBO

Escape At Dannemora

Showtime

Fosse/Verdon

FX

Sharp Objects

HBO

When They See Us

Netflix

OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)

Netflix

Brexit

HBO

Deadwood

HBO

King Lear

Amazon Prime

My Dinner With Hervé

HBO

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Emilia Clarke

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Jody Comer

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Viola Davis

How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Laura Linney

Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore

This Is Us (NBC)

Sandra Oh

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Robin Wright

House of Cards (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman

Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K Brown

This Is Us (HBO)

Kit Harington

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Billy Porter

Pose (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia

This Is Us (NBC)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate

Dead To Me (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Julie Louis-Dreyfus

Veep (HBO)

Natasha Lyonne

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Catherine O’Hara

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson

Black-ish (ABC)

Don Cheadle

Black Monday (Showtime)

Ted Danson

The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Bill Hader

Barry (Showtime)

Eugene Levy

Shitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Mahershala Ali

True Detective (HBO)

Benicio Del Toro

Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)

Hugh Grant

A Very English Scandal (Amazon Prime)

Jared Harris

Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome

When They See Us (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS A LIMITED SERIES Or MOVIE

Amy Adams

Sharp Objects (HBO)

Patricia Arquette

Escape At Dannemora (Showtime)

Aunjanue Ellis

When They See Us (Netflix)

Joey King

The Act (Hulu)

Niecy Nash

When They See Us (Netflix)

Michelle Williams

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight

The Late Late Show

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES