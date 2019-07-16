Emmy Nominations By Program & Network

HBO snagged the most Primetime Emmy nominations this morning with 137, up from 108 in 2018, and its flagship drama series Game of Thrones also topped all networks and streaming services with 32. Netflix followed with 117, followed by NBC with 58, Prime Video with 47 and CBS and FX Networks with 43 and 32, respectively, among networks and streaming services.

Following Game of Thrones with the top program nominations are The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20, Cherynobyl with 19, Saturday Night Live with 18 and Barry and Fosse/Verdon tied with 17 each. The Handmaid’s Tale received 11 nominations for three episodes from the second season that aired outside of the 70th Emmys eligibility period. While The Handmaid’s Tale is not eligible for dramatic series consideration in the 71st Emmys competition, those three extra episodes from 2018 are eligible for individual achievement awards.

Check out the complete list of nominations by network/platform (five or more) and nominations by network (10 or more).