Nick Cassavetes To Direct Emma Roberts In ‘Now I See You’ For Tooley Entertainment, eOne & Emjag

EXCLUSIVE: The Notebook director Nick Cassavetes has boarded upcoming Emma Roberts movie drama Now I See You.

Tucker Tooley’s Tooley Entertainment and eOne are producing Marc Klein’s script, which is adapted from author Nicole Kear’s memoir about losing her sight.

Production is slated for a fall 2019 start, with casting now underway for the male lead opposite We’re The Millers and American Horror Story actress Roberts. The film will mark Cassavetes’ return to the director’s chair after 2014 comedy hit The Other Woman, which took close to $200M global.

The project is based on the true story of Nicole Kear, who in her a senior year at Yale received a life-changing diagnosis — she had only a few years before entirely losing her vision. Kear sets out to make the most of the eyesight she has left. As her world grows increasingly blurred, she finally comes to terms with the loss but is also able to realize dreams of love, happiness, and success.

Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales. Tucker Tooley is producing with Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert of Emjag Films.

The project is part of Tooley Entertainment’s overall deal with eOne and will mark a reunion for Tooley with Roberts, with whom he worked on We’re The Millers. Executive producers are Roberts, Kear, David Sweeney, Greg Ranker, and Tooley Entertainment’s Jason Barhydt.

Screenwriter Klein is best known as the writer of Mirror, Mirror, starring Julia Roberts; Serendipity, starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale; and A Good Year, directed by Ridley Scott.

Tooley said, “We are thrilled to reteam with Emma Roberts to share Nicole’s amazing story — a profound journey of courage and hope — and beyond excited to be working with Nick Cassavetes, the perfect choice of director to bring all of the honesty and emotion of Marc Klein’s screenplay to life.”

CAA and Sweeney Entertainment represent Emma Roberts. WME represents Nick Cassavetes. UTA represents Marc Klein, and CAA represents Nicole Kear.