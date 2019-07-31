Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision Inks First-Look Deal With Legendary Television Studios

Elijah Wood’s genre-driven SpectreVision has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Legendary Television Studios. Under the multi-year pact, the team will develop scripted series content with a focus on distinctive genre concepts from dynamic storytellers. As part of the deal, Claire Bargout joins SpectreVision as Director of Development for scripted series.

The company’s partners, Wood, Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller and Lisa Whalen are behind such arthouse hits as Mandy, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night and Cooties. Their recent film, Daniel Isn’t Real, premiered at South by Southwest to rave reviews and will be released in late 2019. Their follow-up, Richard Stanley’s H.P. Lovecraft adaptation, Color Out of Space, is currently in post-production.

Related Story Ed Brubaker Inks Overall Deal With Legendary TV Studios

“SpectreVision has proven itself an exemplary leader in the indie genre space, creating unique entertainment that truly captivates audiences,” said Nick Pepper, President of Legendary Television Studios. “We are thrilled to be partnering with them and look forward to developing future projects together.”

“For a boutique company like ours to expand into television meant finding exactly the right partners, and we couldn’t be happier to have found those partners in Legendary,” said Whalen, CEO of SpectreVision, as well as its parent company, Company X.

“We’ve found kindred spirits in the visionary folks at Legendary, and we’re excited to create vital and ambitious television in the genre space,” said Wood, Creative Director.

Legendary TV Studios’ roster includes Dune: The Sisterhood based on Frank Herbert’s classic novel; the reboot of the classic family adventure series Lost in Space for Netflix; the upcoming fantasy noir drama Carnival Row for Amazon; two seasons of Pacific Rim, an original anime series expanding the story of the first two live action movies, for Netflix; and the recently announced Paper Girls, based on Brian K. Vaughan’s best-selling graphic novel, for Amazon.