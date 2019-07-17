‘Shadow Of Truth’ Producer EGG Films Unveils First-Look At Israeli Serial Killer Doc Series ‘The Coastal Road Killer’

EXCLUSIVE: Israeli producer EGG Films, the company behind Netflix true crime doc Shadow of Truth, has unveiled the first-look at its next investigation – a serial killer doc series exploring a slew of murders in Israel in the 1970s and 1980s.

The company, which was set up by Ben Giladi, who has worked on American Animals and I, Tonya, and Yotam Guendelmen, has debuted footage from The Coastal Road Killer, which you can see above.

The multi-part series examines whether a serial killer, who was never brought to justice, was behind a string of murders that occured in Israel between the late 70s and early 80s and whether they might still be on the loose.

The series was created by Guendelman, Mika Timor and Ari Pines, the trio who worked on Shadow of Truth, the story of the 2006 murder of Tair Rada, a 13-year old Israeli girl, which became one of Netflix’s most-watched true crime docs. Giladi is producing through EGG Films alongside Timor and Guendelman. Submarine Entertainment is repping the series worldwide.

EGG Films, which is based in London and Tel Aviv, produced internationally-facing Israeli content and is currently in development on female detective thriller The Public, with Fauda writer Michal Aviram, Harem star Romi Aboulafia and The Affair co-creator Hagai Levi. The series, which is being repped by Endeavor Content, tells the story of an ex-Hasidic detective who returns to the community she left behind to investigate a mysterious disappearance of a teenage girl – this time as a vigilante investigator disguised as a reconverted Hasidic woman.