Terminator 2
StudioCanal/Shutterstock

Paramount’s panel at Comic-Con for Terminator: Dark Fate had a nice surprise in store for the Hall H panel: the reveal that Edward Furlong was returning to the franchise to play John Connor.

Furlong originally played Conner, the son of Linda Hamilton’s Sarah, in 1991’s sequel Terminator 2: Judgment Day in his first screen role. This will return him to the role for the first time since.

The news came during a panel headed by Arnold Schwarzenegger, the once-and-future icon of The Terminator franchise, and Hamilton, who reunited on the Hall H stage for the Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media pic, which hits theaters November 1.

James Cameron, who is producing the latest Terminator pic while Tim Miller is directing, had kicked off the session videoed in remotely from his Lightstorm Entertainment in Santa Monica where he was on the set of his Avatar movies. That’s when he spilled on Furlong.

Miller during the panel confirmed that the sixth movie in the series will be rated R, like the first three pics in the franchise. The past two, Terminator Salvation and and Terminator: Genisys, were rated PG-13.

