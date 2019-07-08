Eddie Jones Dies: ‘Lois & Clark’ Regular, Theater Veteran Was 84

Eddie Jones, who played Jonathan Kent on ABC’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman as part of a five-decade career that spanned TV, movies and theater, died Saturday in Los Angeles. He was 84.

Jones was a longtime member of Los Angeles’ Interact Theatre Company, which confirmed the news of his death.

“An actor of keen wit and sharp instinct, when Eddie was on stage, you couldn’t take your eyes off him,” the group said on its website. “When he was off-stage, his broad, bright smile would light up the room.”

Jones’ film credits included Seabiscuit in 2003 and Steven Spielberg’s The Terminal the next year. Other movies included A League of Their Own, The Grifters, Cadillac Man, The Rocketeer and Sneakers.

On TV, he appeared as a series regular on Sci Fi Channel’s The Invisible Man as well as in Dark Shadows and The Equalizer, along with numerous guest roles on the likes of Judging Amy, Matlock and Cheers. He was maybe best known though for playing adoptive father to Dean Cain’s Superman on Lois & Clark, which ran for four seasons from 1993-1997. More recently, he guest starred on an HBO’s Veep and NBC’s Aquarius.

Interact Theatre Company said Jones, who was married to Anita Khanzadian Jones, also appeared in more than 250 plays including on Broadway playing George Sikowski in That Championship Season and Sheriff McKinstry in Devour the Snow. He also co-headlined a national tour with of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf as Nick, with Nancy Kelly as Martha.