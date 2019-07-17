Ed Brubaker Inks Overall Deal With Legendary TV Studios

Acclaimed comic book and television writer Ed Brubaker (Velvet, Criminal, Incognito, Fatale, The Fade Out) has signed a multi-year overall deal with Legendary Television Studios. Under the pact, Brubaker will adapt as well as collaborate with fellow television creators in the adaptation of some of his most iconic creator-owned properties. Additionally, he will develop original content for Legendary.

Brubaker is one of the most celebrated writers in the history of comics, receiving numerous accolades and winning both the Eisner and Harvey Awards for Best Writer five times. While writing for DC Comics, Brubaker revamped Catwoman with artist Darwyn Cooke, and was the co-creator of Gotham Central. His groundbreaking run on Marvel’s Captain America included the creation of the “Winter Soldier,” who has played a pivotal role in the Marvel movie franchise.

Brubaker is primarily known, however, for his multi-layered, episodic crime sagas. Brubaker and artist Sean Phillips have spent fifteen years creating a massive body of original work highly sought after for adaptation. Their series Criminal, Incognito, Fatale, The Fade Out, and Kill or be Killed have sold millions of copies internationally.

As a television writer, Brubaker served as Supervising Producer on HBO’s Westworld, and with director Nicolas Winding Refn, co-created Amazon’s Too Old to Die Young, the first streaming series to debut at Cannes.

Brubaker was repped on the deal by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston, and attorneys Caitlin DiMotta and Shep Rosenman at Katz, Golden, Rosenman.

The studio’s roster includes the reboot of the classic family adventure series Lost in Space for Netflix; the upcoming fantasy noir drama Carnival Row for Amazon; Dune: The Sisterhood based on the popular science fiction franchise for HBO Max; two seasons of Pacific Rim, an original anime series expanding the story of the first two live action movies, for Netflix; and the recently announced Paper Girls, based on Brian K. Vaughan’s best-selling graphic novel, for Amazon.