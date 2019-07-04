Los Angeles Area Rattled By Earthquake, Estimated 6.4 Magnitude Is California’s Biggest In Years

UPDATE The Kern County Fire Department issued an emergency alert at 12:18 p.m. for another possible earthquake in the next 15 minutes in or near Kern Country.

Emergency Alert. Another possible earthquake has been predicted within the next 15 minutes in or near Kern County — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) July 4, 2019

PREVIOUS An estimated 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit SoCal this morning as the state gears up for the July 4th holiday. (The quake initially was estimated at 6.6 on the Richter scale but has been downgraded).

The quake hit around 9.36 a.m. local time with an epicenter 10 miles from Ridgecrest in San Bernadino, around 140 miles east of Los Angeles.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported. The LA Times tweeted that if the 6.6 estimate holds up this would be the biggest quake to hit the state in at least five years.

The United States Geological Survey initially pegged it at 6.6 magnitude, which would have put it on par with the destructive 6.6 Northridge earthquake of 1994.

The tremors were felt in LA, with a number of industry and celebs posting on the shock waves. At least five aftershocks were felt by early afternoon at the quake’s center near Ridgecrest in San Bernardino County, about 125 miles from L.A.

Aftershocks are expected throughout the day, possibly weeks.

Though the L.A. Country Fire Department reported no injuries, the Kern County Fire Department covering the Ridgecrest area reported nearly two dozen incidents “ranging from medical assistance to structure fires in and around the city of Ridgecrest, CA.”

#EarthquakeResponse @kerncountyfire resources working nearly 2 dozens incidents ranging from medical assistance to structure fires in and around the city of Ridgecrest, CA. @kerncountyfire Urban Search and Rescue teams en route. #kerncountyfirefighters — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) July 4, 2019

Later, the Kern County Fire Department reported the evacuation of the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

#EarthquakeResponse Update. We can confirm evacuations are underway @ Ridgecrest Regional Hospital. #kerncountyfiredepartment — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) July 4, 2019

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson posted, “6.6 is strong. We felt a lil’ movement here in the valley, but all good”…

6.6 is strong. We felt a lil’ movement here in the valley, but all good. Prayers to those in D valley, Bakersfield, S Valley, Kern etc. Be safe, stay prepared. #mothernature — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 4, 2019

Trevor Noah said on social media, “That earthquake was not fun…”

That earthquake was not fun… — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) July 4, 2019

Actress Lucy Hale tweeted, “I know everyone’s tweeting about this LA earthquake but that s*** was super long. I’m shook. Literally.”

I know everyone’s tweeting about this LA earthquake but that shit was super long. I’m shook. Literally. 😳 — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) July 4, 2019

Director Ava DuVernay also posted, saying it was the “longest earthquake I’ve ever experienced”,

Been living in Los Angeles all my life. That was the longest earthquake I’ve ever experienced. Not jerky. Smooth and rolling. But it was loooong. It was so long I thought for the first time ever “Is this the big one?” Damn. Respect Mother Nature. She’s the boss. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 4, 2019

Apple acquisitions exec Matt Dentler also said it was the biggest quake he’d felt in seven years of living in the city,

I’ve lived in Los Angeles for 7+ years and that’s the first time an earthquake actually made me quake. — Matt Dentler (@MattDentler) July 4, 2019

More as we have it.