‘CSI’ & ‘Arrow’ Director Eagle Egilsson To Direct Euro Supernatural Drama ‘One Bad Apple’ For Scandinavia’s NENT

CSI and Arrow director Eagle Egilsson is to direct European supernatural drama series One Bad Apple for Scandinavian SVOD operator Nordic Entertainment Group.

The series, which is produced by Germany’s ZDF Enterprises and Tuvalu Entertainment, is written by Gavin and Rebecca Scott, whose credits include George Lucas’ The Young Indiana Jones.

The €15M series, which will launch in fall 2020, explores what happens when the Devil’s daughter is enrolled in a respectable English boarding school and proceeds to take over not just the school but also the local town and the surrounding countryside – with only a plucky scholarship girl who works in the school kitchens to oppose her. Mercy Emerson is the spoilt teenage child of Gwyneth Emerson, world famous for her lifestyle advice website. But unknown to everyone except her mother, Mercy’s father is none other than Satan himself, conceived at a Black Mass when Gwyneth was a student. And the reason the Devil has ensured Mercy’s enrollment at Staunton School? It’s near the burial place of The Holy Grail, the powerful artifact hidden ages ago, after Satan’s last defeat, to prevent him from ever returning to Earth. Mercy’s job is to find it and destroy it so her father can come back once more.

Egilsson, who is also directing Starz’ forthcoming series Hightown and is repped by WME, Gotham Group and Morris Yorn, helms with Tuvalu Entertainment’s Paul Johnson as Showrunner and Executive Producer and Games of Thrones line producer Petur Sigurdsson also on board.

He said, “Reading the first episodes of One Bad Apple, I knew that I wanted to be a part of the team bringing this show to life. In today’s world where sustaining character and honesty comes at a premium “One Bad Apple” can make one question their perspective. Through the eyes and minds of Mercy’s devious yet charming character and her nemesis, the kind and resourceful Lydia, we experience the classic human battle between love and hate where the future of mankind everywhere is at stake.”

Robert Franke, VP ZDFE.drama for ZDF Enterprises said, “One Bad Apple is, first of all, a great story and it is great that Eagle has joined to create our shared vision and ambition for the series. I am also proud that NENT Group is a broadcasting partner in the project. We are very excited about the enormous potential of this rare female-inspired drama and very pleased by the positive feedback from network partners around the world.”

Johnson added, “From the first time I met Eagle I knew he was the perfect director to bring our unique drama to life. Every producer wants a director who shares your vision and ambition for a series. Eagle’s love and fascination with Mercy as the daughter of the Devil with Darth Vader like qualities, Lydia and One Bad Apple was apparent from the very beginning. We are honoured that someone of his calibre and wealth of US network experience will guide our first series through the wonderful Gavin and Rebecca Scott narrative we’re sure audiences all over the world will enjoy.”