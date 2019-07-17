UK’s E4 Strikes First-Look Development Deal With ‘Youngers’ Stars Percelle Ascott and Joivan Wade

Youth-skewing British broadcaster E4 has struck a first-look development deal with the production team behind YouTube channel Wall of Comedy and stars of hit teen drama Youngers.

It has inked the overall del with Percelle Ascott and Joivan Wade, who run Wall of Production with Tafara Makopa. The deal will see the company develop a raft of scripted and non-scripted projects at the Channel 4-backed network as it looks to bolster its programming for younger audiences.

The deal is unusual in the UK as overall development deals with broadcasters are few and far between.

The pair star and co-produce online drama Shiro’s Story and they starred in Youngers, which aired on E4. Ascott is also the lead in Netflix series The Innocents, whilst Wade is the lead in Warner Bros. and DC Comics’ series Doom Patrol.

Wade said, “This is a great time for us and now working in partnership with E4 is the opportunity we have been looking for. Working and nurturing great talent within our space, and creating a multitude of entertaining online formats has always been our passion and to have such a fantastic broadcaster who believes in us to do the same for television is amazing.”

Ascott added, “We’re delighted to have secured this deal with a partner who shares our same ethos and has a reputation for producing award-winning programming.”

Karl Warner, Controller of E4 added, “We’re thrilled to have struck this unique deal with Wall of Comedy. From Shiro’s Story to Questions with Yung Filly, they’ve been part of some of the most innovative storytelling and talent finds over the last few years. I can’t wait to see what they come up with next for E4.”