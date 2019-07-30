‘Dynasty’ Recasts Cristal Jennings With Daniella Alonso Stepping Into The Role

The CW’s Dynasty reboot has recast the role of Cristal Jennings.

Ana Brenda Contreras — who played Cristal in Season 2 — is leaving and Daniella Alonso will step into the role, Deadline confirmed today.

“Unfortunately, Ana Brenda Contreras will not be returning for the third season of Dynasty due to personal reasons,” executive producer/showrunner Josh Reims said. “We’d like to thank her for her contributions to the show and wish her all the best. We’re excited to welcome Daniella Alonso who will step into the role of Cristal.”

Alonso’s previous credits include The Fix, The Resident, Criminal Minds, Animal Kingdom, Being Mary Jane, and the film Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2.

Dynasty has gone through a series of casting changes over the past two seasons. One of the original leads, Nathalie Kelley, departed at the end of Season 1. In addition, Elizabeth Gillies took over the role of Alexis from Nicollette Sheridan.

As Deadline reported in May, there was also a change at the helm of the series heading into the third season. Sallie Patrick, who developed the reboot of the classic 1980s primetime soap with Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, stepped down as showrunner. She was replaced by Reims, who initially joined the drama as co-executive producer. He was later upped to exec producer and named new showrunner.

Season 3 of Dynasty is set to premiere on Friday, Oct. 11 at 9/8c.

TV Line first reported Alonso’s casting.