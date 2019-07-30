Click to Skip Ad
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Film Has Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley In Sights To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: The long awaited screen adaptation of the massive role playing game hit Dungeons & Dragons is one step closer to happening. Sources said that Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley are in discussions to direct the film for Paramount and Hasbro’s AllSpark Pictures banner.

Goldstein & Daley most recently directed Game Night, the New Line/Warner Bros dark comedy about a group of players when their usual game night collides with a kidnapping that may or may not be part of the game. They also most recently scripted Spider-Man: Homecoming. This is all coming together quickly, and will add more information as I get it.

