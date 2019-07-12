‘Dreamkatcher’: Lin Shaye, Radha Mitchell & Henry Thomas Star In U.S. Horror-Thriller; Screen Media & Film Mode Rep Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Lin Shaye (Insidious), Radha Mitchell (The Romanoffs) and Henry Thomas (The Haunting Of Hill House) lead cast in U.S. horror-thriller Dreamkatcher.

The film, currently shooting, follows a Manhattan therapist (Mitchell) who travels upstate with her boyfriend (Thomas) and his orphaned son who is tormented by nightmares of his dead mother. When the husband is forced to return to the city, the therapist remains with the boy and they encounter a mysterious neighbor (Shaye) in the woods.

Finlay Wojtak-Hissong (The Banana Split Movie) plays the son. Jules Wilcox (Under The Silver Lake) and Joseph Bishara (The Conjuring) round out the supporting roles.

The movie marks the feature debut of Kerry Harris from a script by Dan V. Shea, based on a story by Harris and Shea. Producers are Christian Taylor of Taylor Lane Productions (Measure Of A Man), Orian Williams (Control), Annie Stewart (Leaving Las Vegas) and Harris. Executive producers are Film Mode Entertainment’s Clay Epstein, Mitchell, Shaye, and Gina Rugolo.

Pic is being sold internationally by Screen Media in partnership with Film Mode Entertainment. The filmmakers are eyeing a series of films based on the premise.

Producer Taylor said, “Dreamkatcher is a grounded horror-thriller that explores themes of science vs the supernatural and I’m thrilled to be working with Kerry and this incredible cast”.

Shaye is repped by Rugolo Entertainment and Buchwald; Mitchell is handled by ICM Partners and attorney Doug Stone; Thomas is with Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners; Wojtak-Hissong is handled by Coast to Coast and Attorney Carolyn Conrad; Wilcox is represented by Abrams Artists Agency and Authentic Talent & Literary Management; Harris is with Elina Levina at Harrison Artist Management; Shea is represented by Woolf Lapin.