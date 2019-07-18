Dot-Marie Jones, Eugene Cordero, Ron Funches Join ‘Golden Arm’; Danny Aiello, Adria Tennor Cast In ‘One Moment’

Indie comedy Golden Arm has rounded out its cast with Dot-Marie Jones (Glee, Modern Family), Eugene Cordero (Kong: Skull Island, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates), Ron Funches (Undateable, New Girl) as well as Dawn Luebbe (HBO’s High Maintenance), Ahmed Bharoocha (Adult Swim’s Dream Corp LLC), and Olivia Rose Stambouliah (Soul Mates, The Walking Dead). They join previously announced stars Mary Holland and Betsy Sodaro. Maureen Bharoocha is directing the film, which is currently before cameras in Oklahoma. The buddy comedy follows a tough lady trucker who trains her timid best friend to compete in the National Ladies Arm Wrestling Championship. Jones will play Big Sexy, the rough-and-tumble mentor who puts her trainees through a rigorous schooling in order to create a winner. Cordero is Greg, an MLB ref who – in the off-season – refs the National Ladies Arm Wrestling Tournament. Funches will portray Carl, the crass MC of the National Ladies Arm Wrestling Tournament, who loves his job a little too much and for all the wrong reasons. The script is by writing duo Ann Marie Allison and Jenna Milly. Geeta Bajaj of The Unicorn is producing the film with executive producers Russell Wayne Groves and Jane Fleming and Mark Ordesky of Court Five.

Shutterstock

Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Danny Aiello (Do the Right Thing, Moonstruck), Adria Tennor (The Artist, Bad Moms), and Frankie Ingrassia (Grey’s Anatomy, Bones) will lead the cast of One Moment, the debut indie film written and directed by Deirdre O’Connor. Slated to go into production in Long Island at the end of the month, the pic is about a family facing the ultimate role reversal of the child becoming the parent. As recently widowed Joe McGuinness (Aiello) shows signs of mental and physical decline, his daughters Caroline Minogue (Tennor) and Fran McGuinness (Ingrassia) do their best to care for him while also struggling to manage their own lives and careers. Relying on humor and love to cope with the shifting dynamic, the family comes to appreciate the value of multi-generations living under one roof. Little Red Purse Productions will be producing the project along with Suzanne Guacci and Jodi Weiner.