Doom Patrol will be returning for a second season on DC Universe via a deal with HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s forthcoming streaming service, which has been a champion of the series. The news was revealed today by executive producer Jeremy Carver and series star Diane Guerrero (Crazy Jane) during the show’s panel today at Comic-Con in San Diego.

Under the DC Universe/HBO Max deal, new original episodes of the series will debut in 2020. Additionally, upon the spring 2020 launch of HBO Max, all 15 episodes of Doom Patrol season one will be available for streaming.

Written by Carver (Supernatural), Doom Patrol is based on the DC characters originally written and drawn by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani. The series is a re-imagining of the beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.

Carver executive produces with Geoff Johns (Titans), Greg Berlanti and Berlanti Prods’ Sarah Schechter. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television.